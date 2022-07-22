Investigators, armed with the information provided, cornered two suspects in Standerton on Thursday.
Suspects held after missing Mpumalanga man found shot dead
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Three suspects have been arrested and another detained for questioning in connection with the murder of Surprise Mkhwanazi.
The 29-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday in Mpumalanga. His body was found dumped in the Vaal River, near Standerton, on Thursday.
“So far three male suspects, aged between 23 and 31, have been arrested while another, a 21-year-old man, was detained for questioning,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
Police said they had been working hard to find Mkhwanazi since his disappearance, though it was unclear at the time what might have occurred.
“Members of the public then came on board with information regarding the man's disappearance," said Mohlala.
He said the information was shared with police, indicating that Mkhwanazi was allegedly kidnapped by suspects driving a white BMW.
Investigators, armed with the information provided, cornered two suspects in Standerton on Thursday.
“In their investigation, police learnt that the victim was shot and killed. The members were led through information obtained from suspects to the body of Mkhwanazi in the Vaal River, near Standerton,” he said.
His lifeless body was partially burnt.
The third suspect was nabbed also on Thursday at Sakhile. He was reportedly found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“The firearm is suspected to be the murder weapon. Two vehicles, a white BMW and a white Mazda double-cab bakkie were confiscated as they were allegedly used in the commission of a crime,” said Mohlala.
The motive for the killing has not yet been established.
The suspects are expected to appear at the Standerton magistrate’s court on Monday facing charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges as the investigation continues.”
