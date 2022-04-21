WATCH | How 12-hour book-writing marathons are combating illiteracy in South Africa

Books are an essential part of childhood development. Furthering education relies on a child’s ability to read and write.

Yet in South Africa, there is a dearth of resources.

Teaching kids to read is an increasingly difficult task in poor communities as children’s books are costly and inaccessible in all of the country’s 11 official languages.

It is because of this that Julia Norrish began working as the executive director at Book Dash.

With the organisation, she ensures that children have access to reading material that they can connect with. Norrish and her team accomplish this through their quintessential event – a 12-hour book-writing marathon.

“We are what we read, and it’s really important that children get exposed to diverse books,” Norrish says.

At a Book Dash gathering, creatives from different backgrounds and cultures come together to create short story books in one day, from the writing to the illustrations.

By making open-licenced works, the books are inexpensive to produce.