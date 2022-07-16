×

South Africa

Search continues for man whose canoe capsized on Hartbeespoort Dam

16 July 2022 - 14:38
The National Sea Rescue Institute and police are still searching for a 44-year-old man who went missing at Hartbeespoort Dam when his canoe capsized on Thursday.
Image: NSRI

The search for a man who went missing at Hartbeespoort Dam on Thursday night continued on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man was celebrating a family birthday when a canoe he was fishing from capsized.

“A police dive unit is continuing an ongoing search for a 44-year-old male,” said Lambinon. “NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam and SRU (strategic rescue unit) are continuing to assist police.”

Lambinon said the NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew was “activated following reports that a man had gone missing in the water near Eagle Waters Broederstroom”.

“NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, SRU and the police initiated a search operation,” he said. “Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man was found. It appears that while celebrating a family birthday the canoe that the Pretoria man was fishing from, 100m from the shore, filled with water and capsized after getting caught in fishing nets.”

He said the man’s family reported he had disappeared underwater.

“On Friday and Saturday police and police divers, supported by a police vessel, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, using NSRI rescue craft, and SRU are continuing in an extensive search operation,” said Lambinon.

