Afternoon nap leads to dramatic sea rescue in river mouth

Quick-saying sea rescue officials saved a man from drowning after his boat capsized in a river mouth while he was asleep in the cabin.

National Sea Rescue Institute crew from Gqeberha rushed to the Swartkops River mouth on Saturday after eyewitnesses reported a boat capsizing there.

“Blue Water Bay lifeguards rescue craft reached the 45-year-old local man in the surfline in the river mouth and rescued him onto their rescue craft and he was brought to shore,” said NSRI Gqeberha duty coxswain Stephen van den Berg.