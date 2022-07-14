A block of flats is on fire in Vrededorp, Johannesburg.
Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said firefighters are at the scene.
Radebe could not immediately confirm if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Block of flats on fire in Vrededorp
Image: Supplied
