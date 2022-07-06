×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Department suspects foul play as another fire breaks out at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

06 July 2022 - 13:55
Mpho Koka Journalist

A fire that broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was the fourth to hit public facilities in Gauteng in just over a month, raising serious concerns and suspicion.

On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at an unused parking area at the hospital. There were no injuries or fatalities reported...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released