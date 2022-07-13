×

South Africa

Delay in reports into cause of fire that killed three firefighters in 2018

13 July 2022 - 11:11
The burning Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg in which three firefighters died in 2018. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

There has been yet another delay in releasing the findings of investigations into the fire in a Johannesburg building that claimed the lives of three firefighters in 2018.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died in September 2018 while battling the fire that engulfed the the Bank of Lisbon building which housed the Gauteng health department.

Reports from four investigations by the police, the City of Johannesburg, the provincial government and the department of labour into the blaze have not been made public despite a commitment by Gauteng premier David Makhura that they would be released in October last year.

In his latest legislature response to DA MEC Jack Bloom, Makhura said various investigations are required to be undertaken by different state institutions into the ﬁre and his office is co-ordinating with all agencies to ensure all investigations are completed.

Makhura said two reports have been received and two are outstanding.

“The South African Police Service has indicated that their case/ﬁle was handed in at the Johannesburg magisterial court on the 25th of January 2022 and is still awaiting the decision of the magistrate of the inquest court. The department of labour has requested to submit the report in the month of July 2022,” Makhura said in his response. 

Bloom said the premier should at least, for now, release the two reports he has.

“Why not make public the two reports that have been completed? After nearly four years, all these investigations should have been completed,” he said.

Bloom said he doesn’t understand the shifting of dates when the truth will be known. He said the families of the deceased still do not have closure.

“I will continue to press for all fire reports to be made public so those at fault are held accountable.”

TimesLIVE

