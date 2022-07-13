×

South Africa

Waterberg gets go-ahead to hold regional conference

Limpopo ANC’s smallest region convenes in a week

13 July 2022 - 10:11
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe announced the PEC had decided the Waterberg regional task team would convene its conference from July 22 to 24 at Aventura Resort in Bela Bela.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in Limpopo has finally given one of its regions the green light to hold its regional conference.

Waterberg, the ANCs smallest region in the Limpopo will in a weeks time convene its regional conference. It takes place a month after the provincial conference.

The region previously petitioned the former provincial executive committee (PEC) to convene its regional conference at the same time as the provincial conference.

In a statement, provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe announced the PEC had decided the Waterberg regional task team would convene its conference from July 22 to 24 at Aventura Resort in Bela Bela.

Madadzhe announced that ANC spokesperson in the region Matome Moremi Taueatsoala had been appointed convener of the task team, with  Booskraal Tshepiso as his deputy.

Former regional secretary Moabelo Jacob was appointed regional coordinator.

Prior to the conference that sat from June 3, Waterberg had asked the former PEC to convene a provincial conference after the region was disbanded.

Sowetan understands the leadership contestation will be between Moremi and MPL Sarah Monyamane.

