EFF recruits former ANC leader Lawrence Mapoulo- here are five things you should know about him

The party on Tuesday raved about Mapoulo’s rich political career, which spans decades, saying his membership comes at a crucial time as it seeks to expand its support base in the province.

“He joins the ranks of the EFF at a crucial time in our organisational development in the province. He comes when the central focus is the revival of our structures and aggressive membership recruitment towards the national 1-million membership mark. His experience could therefore not arrive at a more opportune time,” said the EFF in the province.

Here are five things you should know about Mapoulo:

HE IS A VETERAN ANC MEMBER AND LEADER

Mapoulo served in several positions in the ANC, including as Polokwane mayor, mayor of the Capricorn District Municipality, ANC Limpopo regional chairperson and chairperson of the Cuito Cuanavale ANC branch in Limpopo.

HE’S JULIUS MALEMA'S ‘MENTOR’

Mapoulo is EFF leader Julius Malema’s political mentor.

He was removed from his position in 2014, about a year after the EFF was formed. He and other ANC leaders in Limpopo were rumoured to have been aligned with Malema, who was expelled from the ANC in 2012.