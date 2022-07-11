×

South Africa

Son 'shot dead', father 'beaten with brick' during family fight

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2022 - 11:47
A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his son during an argument. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A father who allegedly fatally shot his son has been arrested in hospital, where he was receiving treatment after allegedly being beaten with a brick by his older son upon learning what his dad had done.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the 64-year-old KwaNobuhle man will appear in the Kariega magistrate's court on Monday for the murder of his 35-year-old son on Saturday.

The pair allegedly had an argument, after which the father went to his bedroom and returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice, in the chest and left arm.

“The victim ran out into the street and collapsed. He was taken to hospital by a resident but succumbed to his injuries,” said Naidu.

“The suspect was arrested at the hospital while he was also receiving treatment. His second son, 39, assaulted him with a brick after hearing of the shooting.”

A case of murder is under investigation.

The 9mm firearm was confiscated by police.

