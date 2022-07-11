Police 'shoot' pregnant mom on her belly

Police in Tshwane are being investigated for allegedly shooting a heavily pregnant woman in her stomach after they walked into her house during a service delivery protest.
A 36 weeks pregnant Gontse Kobedi, 28, from Gomora informal settlement in Hercules, Pretoria west, is worried that the bullet that hit her stomach might affect her unborn baby.
Kobedi was allegedly shot with the police rubber bullet in her tummy when her neighbours took to the streets two weeks ago.
"I'm so scared that the rubber bullets will cost the life of my baby and I don't know when I give birth how my baby will be," said Kobedi.
She was in her pyjamas in her yard when three police nyala came to her neighbourhood and dispersed protestors.
She ran into the house and locked the door and minutes later she heard a knock on the door. When she opened she found three armed officers.
"They asked me if I was part of the strike. I smiled at them and told them I'm not part of the strike as I was heavily pregnant and could not do anything as I was in my last weeks of pregnancy," said Kobedi.
She said one cop pulled a gun and shot her at close range on her belly and another one swore at her before they left.
"I kept asking them, 'why are u shooting me? I'm pregnant and I'm not part of the strike'. I was not feeling the pain but I was bleeding," said Kobedi.
She said she then took the bullet and went to the police who had just shot her but they persisted that she was part of the protest.
She asked them to take her to hospital and they refused, saying their vans are not ambulance. With the help of her aunt, she hired a car for R300 to take her to hospital, where she spent the night under observation.
"I want the cop who did this to account for this pain they have caused me," said Kobedi.
She said she wanted SAPS management to take action and fire those responsible for her injuries. She has a seven-year-old son and she is expecting a baby girl.
"All I want is justice for me and my baby, that's all. I hope the law will take its course because the cop who shot me did not show any remorse or regret," said Kobedi.
She opened a case against the police at Hercules police station last week.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said a case had been registered. "The investigation is under way and it is still at an early stage," said Suping.
Police 'shoot' pregnant mom on her belly
‘I was not part of service delivery protest'
Image: Dimakatso Modipa
