Soldiers, taxi driver die in love triangle gone wrong

Police car chase ends tragically as Letuka shoots himself in the head

A love triangle gone wrong is believed to be behind the double murder of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials and the suicide of a taxi driver.



The tragic incident started on Friday when Edwin Letuka had an argument with a 47-year-old soldier and disarmed him of his firearm at his home at Ikageng, North West...