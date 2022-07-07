×

South Africa

Soldiers, taxi driver die in love triangle gone wrong

Police car chase ends tragically as Letuka shoots himself in the head

07 July 2022 - 07:33
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A love triangle gone wrong is believed to be behind the double murder of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials and the suicide of a taxi driver.

The tragic incident started on Friday when Edwin Letuka had an argument with a 47-year-old soldier and disarmed him of his firearm at his home at Ikageng, North West...

