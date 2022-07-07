Soldiers, taxi driver die in love triangle gone wrong
Police car chase ends tragically as Letuka shoots himself in the head
A love triangle gone wrong is believed to be behind the double murder of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials and the suicide of a taxi driver.
The tragic incident started on Friday when Edwin Letuka had an argument with a 47-year-old soldier and disarmed him of his firearm at his home at Ikageng, North West...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.