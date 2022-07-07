WIN | Celebrate your legend to snap up the new Huawei P50

A new era of photography that breaks the boundaries of physics has been introduced with the new Huawei P50 series. The smartphone series encapsulates high-end photography, with its true-to-life camera ethos, revolutionary Huawei XD Optics and revamped camera experience.

“The Huawei P Series has always been about the passion for, and pursuit of, the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences. It represents a new chapter in Huawei’s history of camera excellence, as well as a paradigm shift in mobile photography, aesthetic design and all-scenario experiences.

“Incorporating Huawei XD Optics into a smartphone for the first time, the brand is continuing to make the impossible possible while kicking off a new era of smartphone photography,” says Akhram Mohamed, the vice-president of operations for Huawei Consumer BG.

A new era of Huawei photography

The Huawei P series has always enabled users to capture the beauty of life through photography. The Huawei P9 series’ multi-camera set-up was followed by the Huawei P10 series’ portrait camera and the Huawei P20 series’ pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) photography.

The Huawei P30 series delivered a revolutionary periscope zoom experience, and the Huawei P40 series began the era of computational photography. Now, the new Huawei P50 series is set to revolutionise smartphone photography once again.

The Huawei P50 series’ dual-matrix camera system delivers true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range. Balancing the capabilities of multiple lenses, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, XD Fusion Pro Image Engine and other innovations, the camera system offers incredible photography capabilities in a lightweight form factor.

The all-new physics-defying Huawei XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images. For the first time, the optical imaging system is granted computational capabilities, creating the industry’s first inclusive image signal restoration system that can apply computations to rectify optical errors and reproduce fine details. This surpasses the limits of optical design to restore as much as 25% of the image signal.