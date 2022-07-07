WIN | Celebrate your legend to snap up the new Huawei P50
Enter the Huawei competition and stand a chance to win the latest smartphone in the series, with new tech that revolutionises photography and video
A new era of photography that breaks the boundaries of physics has been introduced with the new Huawei P50 series. The smartphone series encapsulates high-end photography, with its true-to-life camera ethos, revolutionary Huawei XD Optics and revamped camera experience.
“The Huawei P Series has always been about the passion for, and pursuit of, the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences. It represents a new chapter in Huawei’s history of camera excellence, as well as a paradigm shift in mobile photography, aesthetic design and all-scenario experiences.
“Incorporating Huawei XD Optics into a smartphone for the first time, the brand is continuing to make the impossible possible while kicking off a new era of smartphone photography,” says Akhram Mohamed, the vice-president of operations for Huawei Consumer BG.
A new era of Huawei photography
The Huawei P series has always enabled users to capture the beauty of life through photography. The Huawei P9 series’ multi-camera set-up was followed by the Huawei P10 series’ portrait camera and the Huawei P20 series’ pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) photography.
The Huawei P30 series delivered a revolutionary periscope zoom experience, and the Huawei P40 series began the era of computational photography. Now, the new Huawei P50 series is set to revolutionise smartphone photography once again.
The Huawei P50 series’ dual-matrix camera system delivers true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range. Balancing the capabilities of multiple lenses, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, XD Fusion Pro Image Engine and other innovations, the camera system offers incredible photography capabilities in a lightweight form factor.
The all-new physics-defying Huawei XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images. For the first time, the optical imaging system is granted computational capabilities, creating the industry’s first inclusive image signal restoration system that can apply computations to rectify optical errors and reproduce fine details. This surpasses the limits of optical design to restore as much as 25% of the image signal.
True-to-life camera experience
The Huawei P50 series delivers a new photography experience for users, creating outstanding images and videos with ease. The Huawei P50 Pro supports an unprecedented 100 times zoom range, helping users capture any object regardless of distance.
Close-up shots burst with detail, while zoomed shots of up to 100 times are incredibly clear. The ultra-wide-angle lens has an equivalent focal length of 13mm for wide shots and supports macro photography as close as 2.5cm from the lens.
The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. The ambient light sensing system uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with colour calibration of more than 2,000 colours across the P3 wide colour gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average colour hue accuracy by 50% and 20% respectively. Colours are more varied than ever.
The Huawei P50 series supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution assists users to easily capture stable hand-held videos, even when zoomed-in 4K time lapse mode. This allows users to distil the beauty of time, while AI cinema-graph is great for creative shots that showcase minor movements. For editing, users can import videos by tapping “Edit” in the gallery.
The Huawei P50 series exceeds all expectations, with the complete range catering to all needs. Whether you are a content creator, needing exceptional camera qualities, a professional who requires MeeTime for meetings, or a technology enthusiast who is interested in the capabilities of the latest smartphone innovations — there is a suitable device for you. Pick from the Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket Premium Edition and now, the Huawei P50.
The Huawei P50 is available on the Huawei online store and in all retailers. You can purchase it for just R16,999 and receive a pair of Huawei Freebuds 4i valued at R1,499.
Stand a chance to win!
Celebrating legends with the new Huawei P50
The Huawei P50 joins the legendary series of the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Premium Edition.
Photography captures the priceless moments and everyday legends. From your best friend to your awesome mom, everyone has their legend. Huawei wants to know yours as it is celebrates all legends with the brand-new P50 smartphone.
How to enter
Share a picture and/or video of your legend on Huawei’s social media pages and say why you have selected them to stand a chance to win the new Huawei P50 valued at R16,999 or the grand prize of R50,000 in shopping vouchers. Visit Huawei’s Facebook and Twitter pages for more details. #CelebratingLegendsWithHuaweiP50
Competition closes on July 11 2022.
This article was paid for by Huawei