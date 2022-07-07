Dudu Zuma’s 'racist' attack unacceptable

The recent Twitter insults and attacks against former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela by Jacob Zuma’s ever-attention-seeking daughter Dudu Zuma is a cause for concern and takes SA many steps backward regarding racism.

Dudu tweeted a picture of Madonsela alongside a baboon’s picture, and called her ugly. South Africans must be taught that racism doesn’t occur whenever a white person makes racially biased insults and/or attacks against a black person. It also happens among people of the same race.

Though it hurts to be insulted and/or attacked in a racially biased manner by someone of a different race, it really kills you to be attacked and/or insulted by someone from your race group. Internalised racism often occurs among blacks and it’s totally normalised.

Just imagine if the DA’s MP Natasha Mazzone made the same Twitter comments as Dudu. SA would have heard a backlash of criticism against her comments, even calling for her removal from the DA and parliament.

The populists’ silence is not surprising. Most politicians come to the dance floor when there are insults and/or attacks based on colour. We see protest marches and speeches condemning white farmers who killed a black person after being mistaken for a baboon.

Dudu simply implies that Madonsela is as ugly as a baboon, but there are no planned protest marches against her, and the Human Rights Commission is in silent mode.

If it’s normal for black people to racially insult and/or attack each other, without being reprimanded, can we also be expected to normalise white people racially insulting and/or attacking black people?

What Dudu said is uncalled for, and those around her must reprimand her. She must publicly apologise to Madonsela and to all South Africans. It cannot be that some people have sole authority to say as they like.

Phepisi Radipere

GaRamokadi-kadi, Limpopo