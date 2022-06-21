Durban man arrested for allegedly raping teen granddaughter

A Durban grandfather will appear in court on Thursday for allegedly raping his granddaughter over a period of five years.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 73-year-old Inanda man was arrested on Monday.

Ngcobo said the 17-year-old had been living with the man after her mother passed away.

“She alleges that her grandfather started raping her from January 1 2017 until May 31 2022. The matter was reported to Inanda SAPS yesterday and was assigned to the Inanda FCS for further investigation. Police officers immediately arrested the suspect.”

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza commended the swift action of the police. Khoza said family members had reported the matter to police and that the girl had fallen pregnant.