'Our police don't take gender-based violence cases serious'
Motsamai's daughter's rape case postponed as police wait for missing data
Outstanding information in the docket led to the rape case of EFF MP Kenny Motsamai's adopted daughter, who later died of suspected poisoning, being postponed on Wednesday.
Lindokuhle Makotshi, 14, was allegedly raped last month in Katlehong, on the East Rand...
