Cele slams civic leader asking for improved police visibility
'Shut up, I'm not a garden boy'
A community meeting with police minister Bheki Cele ended in a heated exchange, with him shouting to a civil organisation leader, with police having to remove the man from the gathering.
Cele had visited Gugulethu township in Cape Town after some residents there had complained that he was neglecting the Western Cape where several areas have been experiencing a rise in violent crimes...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.