Cele slams civic leader asking for improved police visibility

'Shut up, I'm not a garden boy'

06 July 2022 - 08:01

A community meeting with police minister Bheki Cele ended in a heated exchange, with him shouting to a civil organisation leader, with police having to remove the man from the gathering. 

Cele had visited Gugulethu township in Cape Town after some residents there had complained that he was neglecting the Western Cape where several areas have been experiencing a rise in violent crimes...

