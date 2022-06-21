Final sitting for SAHRC panel probing July 2021 unrest

“The commission will hear oral evidence from the social cohesion group. The sitting on June 21 marks the close of the receipt of oral evidence,” it said.

During the various sessions, the commission received a large amount of written and oral evidence from affected community members, civil society organisations, experts and business organisations.

The commission said in the previous session of the hearing President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised the importance of the probe and articulated his support for the process.

Other members of cabinet, including police minister Bheki Cele and former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, also testified before the commission.