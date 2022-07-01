Hawkers saddened at being evicted from Park Station

Vendors worried about loss of income

Passenger Rail Agency of SA's (Prasa) informal trading policy has placed hawkers in a predicament as some of them are about to lose their only source of income following an instruction that they should vacate Park Station with immediate effect.



On Wednesday, the centre management of Joburg Park Station, which falls under Prasa, issued a notice to the vendors at the station ordering them to leave the premises until the informal traders' policy has been finalised...