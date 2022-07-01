Hawkers saddened at being evicted from Park Station
Vendors worried about loss of income
Passenger Rail Agency of SA's (Prasa) informal trading policy has placed hawkers in a predicament as some of them are about to lose their only source of income following an instruction that they should vacate Park Station with immediate effect.
On Wednesday, the centre management of Joburg Park Station, which falls under Prasa, issued a notice to the vendors at the station ordering them to leave the premises until the informal traders' policy has been finalised...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.