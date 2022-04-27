We don't have another 28 years to fix errors of the past, says Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

As the country commemorated Freedom Day on Wednesday, City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse pledged that the multiparty government's commitment to freedom would always be an everyday act of service to the six million residents of Johannesburg.

“We do not have another 28 years to correct the years of apartheid or time to blame previous democratic administrations,” Phalatse said in a statement.

She emphasised that achieving freedom was not an event, but an everyday practice.

“The work we do is driven by a call to serve and build a city of golden opportunities, where Johannesburg’s residents, regardless of status or location across its seven regions, are free to be who they are and are equally free to pursue work, educational and personal opportunities.”

She said with a full understanding of the extent of Joburg’s problems and the frustration and anger that these problems cause for residents, the multiparty government is making daily progress in building a city where the residents can live freely.

Phalatse said the process to appoint a permanent city manager was under way.