×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Officers accused of assaulting businessman claim he is a fraudster

Cop alleges Phangwa uses fake documents to commit fraud

By Bafana Nzimande - 29 June 2022 - 07:57

A group of policemen accused of assaulting and demanding R300,000 from a Johannesburg businessman to make a case against him “go away” claim their accuser is a fraudster. 

The 10 men made a brief appearance at the Randburg magistrate's court for a bail application on charges of extortion, kidnapping, robbery and assault yesterday. They claim they were conducting a lawful crime prevention operation when they followed the complainant, Sipho Phangwa, to his Bryanston home where they allegedly assaulted him and his wife after demanding money from them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released