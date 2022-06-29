Officers accused of assaulting businessman claim he is a fraudster

Cop alleges Phangwa uses fake documents to commit fraud

A group of policemen accused of assaulting and demanding R300,000 from a Johannesburg businessman to make a case against him “go away” claim their accuser is a fraudster.



The 10 men made a brief appearance at the Randburg magistrate's court for a bail application on charges of extortion, kidnapping, robbery and assault yesterday. They claim they were conducting a lawful crime prevention operation when they followed the complainant, Sipho Phangwa, to his Bryanston home where they allegedly assaulted him and his wife after demanding money from them...