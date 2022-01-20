South Africa

Paramedics to march as health MEC deplores attacks on ambulance crews

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2022 - 14:14
The Gauteng health department is concerned at attacks on its EMS ambulance crews. File picture.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics will take to the streets on Friday in a march to highlight attacks on them while they work to save lives.

This comes after two crews were robbed at gunpoint this week.

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi denounced the robberies. “Attacks on paramedics and EMS resources are unacceptable. We appeal to communities to work with us to protect EMS personnel.”

The 3km march will be held at Reiger Park in Ekurhuleni, where paramedics were held at gunpoint on Tuesday while responding to a call to attend to a woman in labour.

They were robbed by three armed men who made off with their personal cellphones and wallets. The criminals also took the ambulance keys.

Despite the robbery, they assisted in the delivery of the baby and made arrangements for a second ambulance to transport mother and baby to hospital.

On Wednesday, paramedics were held at gunpoint while attending to an emergency call in Eersterus in Tshwane. They were also robbed of their personal cellphones and a department-issued cellphone.

TimesLIVE

