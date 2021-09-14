South Africa

Motorist shot in N1 spiking incident

14 September 2021 - 09:49
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A motorist was robbed and shot after suffering a tyre blow out after an alleged spiking incident on the N1 highway on Monday night
Image: 123rf.com/Dmytro Kozyrskyi

A motorist suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after an alleged spiking incident on the N1 highway near Hammanskraal, Gauteng, on Monday night.

Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene to find the wounded man seated in his car.

“He was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med spokesperson.

“Further information ascertained alleges that the man was forced to stop on the highway after his tyres blew out from an object in the road. 

“Once the vehicle had stopped, he was approached by an unknown number of suspects who robbed and shot him,” he said.

“The SA Police Service was in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigations accordingly.”

TimesLIVE reported that four men appeared in court last week after they allegedly placed spikes on roads before robbing motorists in Limpopo.

Brighton Chauke, 51, Paul Mudzingwa, 47, Tshepiso Relela, 32, and Percy Chauke, 32, briefly appeared in the Mokopane magistrate’s court last Wednesday.

The men face several charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.

More arrests are expected.

They were found in possession of spikes.

TimesLIVE

