Off-duty police constable gunned down outside home in Cape Town

An off-duty police constable was shot dead by gunmen outside her home in Delft, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening.

“Eyewitness accounts from the crime scene indicate the constable attached to the Table Bay Harbour police station was standing in front of her residence with three other people when unknown gunmen emerged and fired several shots in Gilo Road, Leiden in Delft,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Delft police opened a murder docket for investigation.