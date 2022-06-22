×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Off-duty police constable gunned down outside home in Cape Town

By TimesLIVE - 22 June 2022 - 09:40
The constable was shot while talking to people outside her home.
The constable was shot while talking to people outside her home.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

An off-duty police constable was shot dead by gunmen outside her home in Delft, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening.

“Eyewitness accounts from the crime scene indicate the constable attached to the Table Bay Harbour police station was standing in front of her residence with three other people when unknown gunmen emerged and fired several shots in Gilo Road, Leiden in Delft,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Delft police opened a murder docket for investigation.

“Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been effected yet for the tragic incident,” said Potelwa.

The identity of the constable will be released once her next of kin have been informed.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng police nab more than 1,500 suspects, seize 14 unlicensed firearms during weekend anti-crime ops

Gauteng police arrested more than 1,500 suspected criminals and recovered 14 unlicensed firearms during anti-crime operations in the province over ...
News
2 days ago

Joburg metro police deployed to Soweto as protesters halt Rea Vaya bus services

Johannesburg metro police have been deployed to Soweto during Monday’s protests which have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'