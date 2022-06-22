Intimate partner violence and drinking turn mothers into bad parents: study

Intimate partner violence, poor mental health and excessive drinking remain the major drivers of parent stress, which in turn fuels violence in homes in the form of spanking and leads to poor mental health outcomes of children.

A seven-year research study by the University of Cape Town (UCT), the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Seven Passes Initiative, which assessed the impact of parenting interventions alongside social activation process in the Western Cape rural town of Touwsranten, found such intermediacy reduced parenting stress.

However, the interventions didn’t result in positive parenting.

Surveys were conducted between 2012 and 2019 which assessed child mental health, behaviour and factors that could have a negative or positive impact on aspects of parenting practices such as intimate partner violence, alcohol use and employment of caregivers.

Positive parenting and having an older child had been associated with less parenting stress, and having a male child was associated with negative parenting.

There was an overall 5% decrease in parenting stress between the baseline and the end of the study, while there was a 15% decrease in positive parenting by the end of the study for parents with a male child, and a decrease as children got older (a 16% decrease for each year of child age).

“The paucity of public transport makes it hard for parents to remain involved in their children’s school activities once they are in high school. It was clear, however, that intimate partner violence and parenting stress had a significant impact on the level of positive parenting. There was a 12% decrease in positive parenting in the presence of intimate partner violence and a 28% decrease in positive parenting when parents were highly stressed about parenting,” researchers noted.