×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Grandson ‘demanded’ social grant money after allegedly raping his granny

By TimesLIVE - 08 June 2022 - 11:29
A Mpumalanga man has been arrested after allegedly raping his grandmother and cousin.
A Mpumalanga man has been arrested after allegedly raping his grandmother and cousin.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Mpumalanga man has been arrested for allegedly raping his grandmother and cousin.

The 28-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Amsterdam magistrate's court on Wednesday.

His 87-year-old grandmother was asleep with her 26-year-old granddaughter when she was allegedly raped by her grandson at 3am on Sunday. He also allegedly raped his cousin, who was sleeping on a couch in the same room.

After the alleged rapes, he is said to have forced his grandmother to give him her social grant money.

He was arrested for alleged rape and house robbery.

TimesLIVE

Two suspects arrested for ‘trying bribe’ to see child rape case withdrawn

Two suspects who allegedly tried to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a 10-year-old child who was raped to drop the charges will ...
News
2 days ago

CRIME STATS | Sexual offences up by 13.7%

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of the year increased by 13.7% to 13,799, an increase of 1,666 from the ...
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'