×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week

18 June 2022 - 14:03
Residents of Aliam Drive, Khayelitsha evacuate homes due to flooding. Showers and thundershowers can be expected over parts of the Cape provinces from Monday onwards with associated cold daytime temperatures and windy conditions while spreading to parts of the Free State and North West on Tuesday night and Wednesday. File photo
CapeSPI6A5294 Residents of Aliam Drive, Khayelitsha evacuate homes due to flooding. Showers and thundershowers can be expected over parts of the Cape provinces from Monday onwards with associated cold daytime temperatures and windy conditions while spreading to parts of the Free State and North West on Tuesday night and Wednesday. File photo
Image: Michael Walker

The SA Weather Service has warned of cold and wet weather in the central interior and parts of the Cape provinces from Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, it said a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to develop along the Namibian coast on Sunday, moving over the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

 “Showers and thundershowers can be expected over parts of the Cape provinces from Monday onwards with associated cold daytime temperatures and windy conditions while spreading to parts of the Free State and North West on Tuesday night and Wednesday,” it said.

The weather service said “numerical model data disagrees with the predicted intensity and movement of the cut-off low in the latter part of the week”.

Before then, however, 24-hour rainfall of 20-35mm is expected over parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

“The onset of the rainfall is expected over the Northern Cape on Monday while spreading to the Free State and North West on Tuesday night. Strong gusty winds of 50km/h can also be expected over these areas from Monday,” it said.

Cold daytime temperatures are expected but snowfalls are likely to be confined to the Drakensberg and Lesotho on Wednesday, spreading to the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Colder days ahead for Gauteng: weather report

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for more cold weather until Wednesday next week.
News
1 day ago

Truck driver error caused M17 Tshwane bus crash: accident report

Driver error was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash between a truck and bus on the M17 that claimed 15 lives and left 37 injured last ...
News
1 day ago

We need help: Shack dwellers flooded in Khayelitsha

Heavy rainfall flooded numerous shacks in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, one of several areas affected by the biggest winter storm of the year so far in ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'