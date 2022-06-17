×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Colder days ahead for Gauteng: weather report

17 June 2022 - 10:07
Weather forecasters says Gauteng residents can expect more cold weather in the coming days. File photo.
Weather forecasters says Gauteng residents can expect more cold weather in the coming days. File photo.
Image: 123rf

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for more cold weather until Wednesday next week.

The regional weather forecaster announced on Thursday that temperatures will dip with a strong possibility of storms. 

In parts of Gauteng, temperatures reached lows of 0, -1ºC and -2ºC, according to a report issued by the SA Weather Service.

The announcement comes after Gautengers emerged from the coldest night of 2022 on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a low of -3°C in Vereeniging and -1 °C in Johannesburg. Pretoria reached a low of 1°C. 

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it is on high alert and urged residents to take care with heating devices that may be hazardous. 

Exercise caution with heating devices in this chilly weather affecting Johannesburg. Do not leave heating appliances or fires unattended. Tragedy happens in a matter of seconds,” it said.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Newzroom Afrika emergency services are monitoring informal settlements. 

“We are monitoring vulnerable communities, which are our informal settlements. The issue of illegal power connections is becoming a problem and we urge residents to report these situations because they are not only dangerous to themselves, but to the residents around them and they cause devastating fire incidents.” 

Mulaudzi said emergency services are raising safety awareness in communities. 

Cold front brings heavy rain, wind and localised flooding to Western Cape

Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre was on high alert on Monday as a cold front brought heavy rainfall across the city.
News
3 days ago

Sahpra approves new combo drug to revolutionise HIV treatment for children

A new sweet-tasting combination treatment designed for infants and young children with HIV has been approved for use in SA.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'