Colder days ahead for Gauteng: weather report
Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for more cold weather until Wednesday next week.
The regional weather forecaster announced on Thursday that temperatures will dip with a strong possibility of storms.
🔴 BREAKING: CUT-OFF LOW COULD BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF COLD & RAINY WEATHER TO GAUTENG TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY, WITH STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE!!! EARLY DAYS STILL & THINGS COULD CHANGE, BUT WE ARE TRACKING DEVELOPMENTS CLOSELY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 16, 2022
In parts of Gauteng, temperatures reached lows of 0, -1ºC and -2ºC, according to a report issued by the SA Weather Service.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 16.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/brgQmbjCtE— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 16, 2022
The announcement comes after Gautengers emerged from the coldest night of 2022 on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a low of -3°C in Vereeniging and -1 °C in Johannesburg. Pretoria reached a low of 1°C.
🔴 BREAKING: COLDEST NIGHT SO FAR IN 2022 EXPECTED IN GAUTENG OVERNIGHT, WITH FIRST SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FOR CENTRAL JOHANNESBURG!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 15, 2022
🥶🥶🥶Vereeniging -3°C
🥶🥶Johannesburg -1°C
🥶Pretoria 1°C
City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it is on high alert and urged residents to take care with heating devices that may be hazardous.
“Exercise caution with heating devices in this chilly weather affecting Johannesburg. Do not leave heating appliances or fires unattended. Tragedy happens in a matter of seconds,” it said.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Newzroom Afrika emergency services are monitoring informal settlements.
“We are monitoring vulnerable communities, which are our informal settlements. The issue of illegal power connections is becoming a problem and we urge residents to report these situations because they are not only dangerous to themselves, but to the residents around them and they cause devastating fire incidents.”
Mulaudzi said emergency services are raising safety awareness in communities.
Is fire safety part of your bedtime routine? You're more at risk from fire when asleep, check your home before going to bed— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) June 14, 2022
✔️Turn off & unplug heaters
✔️Put out candles & cigarettes
✔️Check your stove is turned off
❌️Don't leave cellphones charging overnight #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/vmiAWyrncz
