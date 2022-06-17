Colder days ahead for Gauteng: weather report

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it is on high alert and urged residents to take care with heating devices that may be hazardous.

“Exercise caution with heating devices in this chilly weather affecting Johannesburg. Do not leave heating appliances or fires unattended. Tragedy happens in a matter of seconds,” it said.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Newzroom Afrika emergency services are monitoring informal settlements.

“We are monitoring vulnerable communities, which are our informal settlements. The issue of illegal power connections is becoming a problem and we urge residents to report these situations because they are not only dangerous to themselves, but to the residents around them and they cause devastating fire incidents.”

Mulaudzi said emergency services are raising safety awareness in communities.