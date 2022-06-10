×

Letters

Be grateful for what you have in life

By READER LETTER - 10 June 2022 - 10:49
If you have a job, a family, appreciate them and be grateful.
Image: Monkey Business Images

We have developed a very bad habit of complaining about just about everything instead of appreciating the little that we have.

How many of us wake up every morning, kneel down and pray, thanking the Almighty God Lord for keeping us alive?

Some people are in hospital and other healthcare facilities fighting for their dear lives. How many of us appreciate the privilege of having a roof over our heads as some are not so lucky and sleep outside braving all kinds of weather?

They seek shelter and sleep on pavements and under highway bridges; this is the only place they call home.

How many of us are grateful for having something to eat? Some people are not so fortunate as they go to bed on hungry, empty tummies having nothing to eat. They always have to contemplate where their next meal will come from.

If you have a job, a family, appreciate them and be grateful. Stop complaining when you have something and wish you had more as some people have virtually nothing. Half a loaf is better than nothing.

McDivett Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

