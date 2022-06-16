This Dutch solar car could drive months without a recharge

Is solar the next frontier for charging vehicles? Dutch company Lightyear One thinks so and has unveiled what it says is the world’s first production-ready solar car.

The Lightyear 0 is a family sedan with solar panels built into the roof and bonnet, capable of generating up to 70km of charge-free driving a day.

The Netherlands-made car isn’t totally sun-powered, and like a regular electric vehicle (EV), it has a battery that can be charged by plugging it in to a wall socket or public charging station for a claimed driving range of 710km on a single charge. The solar charging can contribute up to 10km of range per hour or up to 1.05kW of constant trickle charging. Over the course of a full summer's day, that can power up to 70km of driving, says Lightyear One.

With a fully topped-up battery and the constant charging, Lightyear says that if you drive less than 50km daily, you can theoretically use the car for months without needing to charge it on a plug.