Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris

Pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly been banned from buying another new Ferrari after violating the Italian firm’s modification rules.

The Prancing Horse frowned upon the Canadian singer respraying his 2011 Ferrari F458 Italia to electric blue and modifying it with a Liberty Walk wide body kit, according to Milan-based newspaper Il Giornale.

The report states that the 28-year-old failed to respect the ethical codes of maintenance and usage of the cars. To preserve Ferrari’s dignity, unauthorised modifications aren’t allowed on its cars, and an owner also cannot sell their car in the first year without informing the firm. Bieber auctioned the modified car in 2017.