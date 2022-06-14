×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for King Sigcau

By Staff Reporter - 14 June 2022 - 18:53
AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, who died on May 31. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for him.
AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, who died on May 31. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for him.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday designated the funeral of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau as a special official funeral category 1.

According to the state, official and provincial funeral policy manual, this designation is accorded to people with extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.

This category of funeral entails ceremonial elements provided by the SA National Defence Force.

The king died on May 31 after an illness.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday June 21.

“President Ramaphosa has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Wednesday June 15 to the evening of the burial.

“Regulations require that no other flags be displayed when the national flag is flown at half-mast,” the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'