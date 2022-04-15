×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain

15 April 2022 - 12:35
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Eating onboard trains, busses, and in stations is prohibited according to Gautrain rules.
Eating onboard trains, busses, and in stations is prohibited according to Gautrain rules.
Image: Supplied

The Gautrain was trending on Twitter on Friday morning after a Muslim man claimed he was detained for breaking his fast on board.

Eyousuf Aziz tweeted on Thursday that he had “explained nicely”, but Gautrain officials didn’t “seem to care” when he was caught breaking his fast during the month of Ramadan.

“Please get woke. Educate yourselves,” he said.

He has since deleted the tweet.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE eating on-board trains, busses, and in stations was prohibited according to Gautrain rules.

“The intention of the rules is not to discriminate against any individual, but rather to help us to maintain a clean, efficient transport system for all to enjoy. We operate short trips between stations, and we therefore appeal to our Muslim customers to plan their trips so iftar (the breaking of fast) does not coincide with their travels on-board Gautrain. Had we operated long-distance trips, this is something we would have certainly taken into consideration."

“However, should a customer need to break fast while at a station, he or she may contact the station manager and we will gladly arrange for him or her to break their fast at the office at the respective station,” she said.

Nayager apologised to Aziz if Gautrain offended him in any way.

“This was not our intention. At Gautrain we celebrate diversity and serve people of all races, nationalities, colour, religion, belief, gender, age, sexuality and disability. We wish all our Muslim customers and fellow South Africans Ramadan Mubarak and all the best over the holy month of Ramadan," she said.

TimesLIVE

Alleged Janjaweed leader denies Darfur atrocities at war crimes court

A man accused of leading Sudan's feared Janjaweed militia pleaded not guilty to dozens of war crimes charges on Tuesday, at the start of the ...
News
1 week ago

Sudanese protesters mark third anniversary of Bashir's ouster with fresh protests

Crowds of Sudanese protesters gathered in parts of the capital and other Sudanese cities on Monday, the third anniversary of Omar al-Bashir's ouster ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground