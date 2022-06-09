Mantashe comes to Ramaphosa's defence: ANC president 'persecuted for being a victim of a crime'

“I love the idea that says here the president of the ANC is not accused of stealing, the allegation is that his money was stolen, now there will be processes that will culminate in a number of issues: let’s say Sars for example — we will wait for them to make a determination, but what are you taxed on when money is stolen?” asked Mantashe.

“Second one would be something like a determination by the Reserve Bank that you had foreign currency that came in here that was not declared, but what do you declare when it is stolen? So all the issues will depend on the processes and my own view is that let’s give these processes space to determine what direction is taken.”

Mantashe said because he was not charged, Ramaphosa could not resign.

Another ANC leader in the party’s high structures — the national executive committee and national working committee — echoed the same sentiments, saying unless Ramaphosa decides to resign the party was not going to push him to.

“You know there is a joke doing the rounds that this is the first president that money was stolen from and he didn't steal from taxpayers, but he’s persecuted,” the ANC leader said.

“So the guy didn’t steal, he was robbed. So you rob the president, he doesn't rob you and then you want to prosecute him.”