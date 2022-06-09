82 Durban municipal buses stoned in six months

More than 80 Durban municipal buses have been damaged by stoning, mainly in Umlazi and Ntuzuma, in the past six months.

In a statement on Thursday condemning the vandalism, the eThekwini Municipality said: “The city’s transport authority warns communities against throwing stones at buses and the life-threatening consequences of riding on the rear bumper of a moving bus.”

“Durban Transport has been faced with this dangerous behaviour conducted by young adults including schoolchildren.

“On most afternoons, the stoning and bumper riding of buses has become the norm especially in areas like Umlazi and Ntuzuma,” said Msawakhe Mayisela, municipal spokesperson.

He said about 82 buses had damaged windows caused by the stone throwing in the past six months.

“This affects the city’s ability to provide an efficient public transport service while the windows of the buses are being repaired. This results in unnecessary costs for council and affects bus availability.

“The damage of municipal property is a criminal offence and may lead to prosecution.

“The youth are discouraged from riding on the back of moving buses which poses a danger to them and other motorists and could prove fatal.

“The city urges parents and the public to assist in stopping this dangerous behaviour.

The public can report any incidents they witness to the police or to the Umlazi depot on 031 906 2651, the Ntuzuma depot on 031504 3421, or eThekwini Transport Authority on 082 268 4185.

TimesLIVE