Ramaphosa hits back after EFF disruption: 'SA doesn't need political squabbles'

After numerous points of order and disruptions by EFF MPs, President Cyril Ramaphosa eventually took to the podium to deliver his budget vote speech, saying South Africans don't care about the theatrics aimed at disruption.

“What our people of SA want above all is to see their quality of life improving. They do not care about the political squabbles, the competitions between political parties, the intrigues, the plots and the rivalries.

“They are least concerned about that. They want better basic services, jobs and opportunities to better themselves and to better the lives of their families. They want to live, study and work in environments free of crime and violence,” he said.

The debate was held virtually and in the National Assembly, sitting in the Good Hope Chamber at parliament.

Several EFF MPs disrupted proceedings, shouting that they would not be addressed by “a money launderer and kidnapper”.