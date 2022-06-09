Stop bickering and start serving the people, David Mabuza tells politicians

Instead of bickering, elected leaders should work together to resolve the country’s challenges, said Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday.

Echoing sentiments expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivered his budget vote earlier, Mabuza said: “South Africans are not interested in our political disputes, in our political divisions and slogans. We are at a crossroads of difficult socioeconomic challenges that can only be resolved through our collective commitment, shared national interests and purposeful cohesion.

“Now is the time for leadership to rise above petty political differences and schemes to pave the way for national progress and inclusive development.”

Mabuza was among many politicians who were debating Ramaphosa's budget vote which was held virtually and in the National Assembly sitting in parliament's Good Hope Chamber.

He said the budget took place at a time when the country faced many intersecting challenges including the pandemic, sluggish economic growth and the rise in the cost of necessities.

“The fractures and discords in our social fabric call for new compacts of peace, compassion, inclusivity and social solidarity so that we face one direction as we tackle all the challenges facing our nation.”