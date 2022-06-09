WATCH | The Muslim feminist drawing her story in henna

Husnaa Kajee’s hands move swiftly, but precisely, as she applies henna to the palm of a hand.

With each squeeze of the paste-filled cone, she forms intricate swirls and patterns on the skin.

Within a few days the design will deepen from a bright orange to a dark red, aided by the body’s natural warmth.

Mehndi is rooted in Kajee’s heritage, and is how she expresses who she is. But it’s not the only way.

A proud feminist, Kajee is using both her work as a henna artist and a writer to interrogate the complexities of identity.

“People think you have to choose between culture, tradition, and being a feminist,” Kajee says. “There aren’t enough spaces that represent modern Muslim women.”

The henna artist works predominantly in the wedding industry. By bringing aspects of tradition to modern brides, Kajee is inspiring a renewed appreciation of her culture.

When she’s not writing her heritage in henna, she’s sharing her experiences by blogging. She collaborates with other writers of South Asian heritage to create content that others like them can identify with.