Bernard Ngoepe launches his book about the 'rich pickings of his past'

There is nothing wrong with appointing a serving judge to chair a judicial commission of inquiry. But it is wrong for a minister, a politician, to “go straight to a court and pick out a particular judge to come and preside over a particular commission,” said retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe on Wednesday.

The first duty of judges is to their judicial office, to be in court, he said. “Judges are not civil servants. They are under not the control of the executive.”

Ngoepe was speaking at the launch of his book, Rich Pickings out of the Past, at law firm ENSafrica in Sandton.

The event was opened by chief justice Raymond Zondo and attended by former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke and a number of senior judges and lawyers. EFF leader Julius Malema was also in attendance.

Ngoepe said if a minister wanted to appoint a judge to head a commission, the appropriate thing for the minister to do was approach a judge president to ask for recommendations. Because “judges talk in the tea room,” he said. And he said they can ask: “What is it about this colleague ... that makes them commendable to this politician for this commission?”