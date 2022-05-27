×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | 'We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses': Lux Dlamini

By Staff Reporter - 27 May 2022 - 15:08

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday. 

He is charged with housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property after Dudula members descended on a suspected “drug house” in Soweto in March. 

Dozens of supporters gathered a block from the court. Temporary fences, manned by droves of police officers, were erected around the court building. 

Prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu stood out against the camouflage clothing of Dlamini's supporters in his bright orange prison jumpsuit. His legs and arms were chained, and he grasped a sign stating: “Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, you are found not guilty & discharged”. 

For Bhudu, the case is reminiscent of apartheid-era tactics employed to silence activists. 

“Nhlanhla Lux has been arrested for criminal reasons and they want to criminalise him. He is no criminal,” he said.

Dlamini appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed to June 27. Afterwards, he addressed supporters and promised the movement would take action where the government failed. 

“We were in a meeting yesterday with all the hostels ... It's going to be a Soweto programme, we are going to build informal settlements outside politicians' houses,” Dlamini said. 

He added that the first settlement would be built outside the home of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse. 

TimesLIVE

20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid

An early morning raid has led to the  arrest of 20 undocumented people at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Nhlanhla Lux and Bheki Cele meet after man shot dead in Soweto

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Soweto on Wednesday after a shooting on Monday left one person dead and four others reportedly injured.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused