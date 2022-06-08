×

South Africa

Five years in jail for man who stole truck during July 2021 unrest

08 June 2022 - 17:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A man who admitted to the theft of a motor vehicle during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July last year has been sentenced to five years in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Durban regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nhlanhla Samkelo Mthembu, 31, to five years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle during the July 2021 unrest and looting in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The complainant’s business property in Durban was looted and several of his business vehicles were taken, one of them a Toyota Hino truck valued at about R350,000.

In his plea statement, Mthembu said he and his friend had come across the people who had originally taken the vehicle from the premises who were having difficulties driving the truck.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mthembu and his friend assisted them and drove the truck, heading to the Esikhawini area to avoid detection.

“When they got to Esikhawini the other occupants jumped off the truck and fled, leaving him in the truck,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“As the truck was fitted with a tracking device, Mthembu was arrested while in the truck.”

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Vishalan Moodley told the court the offence was serious, particularly as it took place during the looting when there was a general sense of lawlessness.

