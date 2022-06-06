UCT condemns disruption of midyear exams amid protests over insourcing

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has condemned the disruption of exams and confirmed it has opened cases of trespassing and malicious damage to property after a group of people walked into an exam hall and scattered exam material onto the floor.

In videos shared on social media on Monday, a group of men can be seen walking through the venue on the upper campus, scattering exam papers along the way. They are followed by men wearing colourful bibs.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the group of individuals were “neither employees nor students of the University of Cape Town”.

“UCT condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms. It is an infringement of the rights of students to sit for their midyear exams in a conducive environment. Campus protections services (CPS) officers are working to secure all venues on upper campus.

“UCT has laid charges of trespassing and malicious damage to property with the SA Police Service (SAPS) and will work closely with SAPS. Exams scheduled for the remainder of Monday, June 6, will be proceeding as planned,” Moholola said.