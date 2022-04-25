Accreditation debacle sees WSU graduation ceremonies cancelled
Many students angry after families book leave, pay for accomodation to attend graduates' big day
Walter Sisulu University’s accreditation debacle will affect thousands of students who will have to wait until the issues are resolved before they attend their graduation ceremonies which were due to take place in May.
On Sunday, the under-fire university issued a statement saying all graduation ceremonies were being postponed as management scrambles to iron out issues with courses that were flagged as lacking the relevant accreditation.
News of the postponement of graduation ceremonies was not well received by students who expressed anger and frustration on their university’s Facebook page right under the post.
It has been almost a month since the Daily Dispatch reported that a number of WSU courses had been flagged as unaccredited.
