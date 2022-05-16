Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job

A 23-year-old graduate, whose tears on the graduates’ stage at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) touched the hearts of South Africans, starts his new job on Monday.

Dumisani Ngobese was offered a job by Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli shortly after his graduation photographs trended on social media.

The graduate, who could not afford a suit for the event, landed a job without applying.

Mathibeli was so moved by Ngobese’s story that he decided to create a permanent post for the young graduate and pay for his Honours’ degree.

Ngobese could not hold back the tears after being conferred with a Bachelor of Arts degree at a ceremony on Friday.

He was raised by his maternal grandmother in Bhukhanana, a rural area outside Empangeni.

“My grandmother was a street vendor and the sole breadwinner in the house where there were more than 10 children,” he said.

His grandmother was too ill to make the trip to Durban for the graduation, but his mother and aunt were there.