'Crusaders' terrorist group leader found guilty of high treason

The high court in Middelburg on Monday convicted Harry Johannes Knoesen, the self-professed leader of a terrorist group known as the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the “Crusaders”, on five counts including high treason.

Knoesen was charged with Eric and Erroll Abrams for planning to engage in terrorist activities.

The Abrams brothers pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Knoesen, who also faced charges of incitement to carry out terrorist attacks, soliciting support and/or recruiting people to carry out terrorist attacks , and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, pleaded not guilty.

The case was postponed to Friday for sentencing proceedings.

The unemployed 64-year-old, who lived with his fiancée in Middelburg, “had developed a deep-rooted hatred for the nonracial democratic dispensation”, according to the state.

In the indictment, the state said the terrorist activity would have involved the systematic, repeated or arbitrary use of violence by any means or method.