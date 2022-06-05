Veteran broadcaster John Berks dies aged 80

Veteran broadcaster John Berks has died at the age of 80, reportedly after a long illness.

Regarded by many as the pioneer of talk radio in SA, Berks was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Born in Krugersdorp on September 24 1941, he worked for talk radio station 702 for many years, having started his broadcasting career at LM Radio in Mozambique in the 1960s after a stint as a reporter at the Germiston Advocate.

He also worked for Swazi Music Radio, Springbok Radio, Capital Radio 604 Transkei and Radio 5.

His prank shows Fun Calls and Telephone Time on radio were among the country’s most popular shows.