Award-winning Gospel singer Deborah Fraser dies

Legendary gospel singer Deborah Fraser has died. Fraser, whose health took a turn for the worst last week when she suffered a stroke, died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Cultural and Creative Industries of SA (CCIFSA) president Joy Mbewana confirmed to SowetanLIVE that Fraser was no more. Mbewana, who was among the people who assisted Fraser after she came out of hospital in April, said the singer died at about noon on Sunday.

The news of Fraser’s passing was further confirmed by a family friend who was at the hospital with the family when it happened. “Debra has died. Her body is being moved as we speak to the mortuary of the hospital," the friend said.

Mbewana said: “After she came out of hospital early in April, Silapha Wellness programme organised a psychologist for her and she told me that she wanted to go with me to those sessions. She wanted to get better so that she can start working. But things got worse last week when she suffered a stroke. I am hurt because she wanted to share her experience as a woman in the music industry with young artists.”