×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Public protector’s legal bills cost taxpayers a whopping R67m in two years

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2022 - 12:53
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane spent more than R67m of her office’s budget on legal costs to defend public protector decisions taken on judicial review and on efforts to halt her impeachment. File image
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane spent more than R67m of her office’s budget on legal costs to defend public protector decisions taken on judicial review and on efforts to halt her impeachment. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has spent more than R67m of her office’s budget on legal costs to defend public protector decisions taken on judicial review and on efforts to halt her impeachment.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, a DA MP, said on Friday this amount was disclosed in a written response to the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice.

She said the party will write to solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani to determine the exact costs incurred in litigation by Mkhwebane.

The breakdown provided in the written response stated the public protector spent R38.8m in 2020/21 and R28.2m in 2021/22.

Breytenbach said “the budget constraint issues within the office of the public protector would be greatly alleviated, and important matters may have received the attention they deserve” had the expenditure been used to investigate cases instead of being allocated to legal costs.

LISTEN | 'Dismiss Mkhwebane interdict application with costs,' says parliament

TimesLIVE

Court sets aside public protector's Ipid report because of 'procedural irregularities'

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the public protector’s report dated September 16 2019 on an investigation into procurement irregularities ...
News
21 hours ago

Mkhwebane gives Ramaphosa reasons why he should not suspend her

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received representations from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in response to him asking her to provide reasons why ...
News
1 week ago

Parliament proceeds with inquiry into public protector Mkhwebane

The embattled Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to appear before parliament in July.
News
3 weeks ago

Constitutional Court dismisses Mkhwebane's rescission application

The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to rescind, or reverse, its own earlier judgment on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused