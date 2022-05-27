×

South Africa

Mkhwebane gives Ramaphosa reasons why he should not suspend her

27 May 2022 - 11:59
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received representations from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in response to him asking her to provide reasons why he should not suspend her, his office said on Friday.

“The president made this request to the public protector in March after confirmation from the speaker of the National Assembly that the section 194 committee had resolved to continue with its consideration of the motion for the removal of the public protector,” acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said. 

Mkhwebane had complied with the agreed deadline of May 26 and Ramaphosa would give consideration to the submission.

TimesLIVE reported previously that Mkhwebane brought an interdict application to the Western Cape High Court to halt the impeachment process in parliament and to prevent her possible suspension by Ramaphosa.

Parliament said it would press ahead with the impeachment process despite her litigation. 

