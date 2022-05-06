×

South Africa

Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial expected next month

06 May 2022 - 13:28
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after court proceedings on May 6 at the Randburg magistrate's court, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

Judgment in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected on June 3.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, a final state witness who had been expected to testify failed to arrive at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

The state requested a further postponement, but the defence argued there have been several postponements already. After a short adjournment, the court said judgment would be handed down at their next appearance.

The defence has been granted until May 13 to submit heads of arguments while the state has until May 20 to submit its arguments.

TimesLIVE

